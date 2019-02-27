Jack Doyle out until camp after hip surgery

AP

The Colts are not expecting to have tight end Jack Doyle on the field for any of their offseason work.

General Manager Chris Ballard told reporters at the Scouting Combine that Doyle is going to miss the next few months because he’s recovering from hip surgery. Doyle missed time during the 2018 season with a hip injury and ended the year on injured reserve after suffering a kidney injury that required a surgical procedure.

Doyle played in six games and caught 26 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns when he was healthy enough to play.

Eric Ebron led the way at tight end for the Colts while Doyle was sidelined and remains under contract for 2019. The team also recently re-signed Ross Travis and also have Mo Alie-Cox on hand heading into the new league year.