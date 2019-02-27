Jason Garrett: Everyone should have backs-to-the-wall mentality

Getty Images

Jason Garrett continues to insist he has no qualms about going into 2019 on the final year of his contract. Owner Jerry Jones already announced the Cowboys will not give Garrett an extension.

“I don’t really have any feelings about that,” Garrett said Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve always just tried to do my job as well as I can do it and build a team we all can be proud of. We’ll just continue to do that. I never spent much time thinking about the business part of my job. I feel good about where our team is. Again, a really young football team, one I think grew over the course of last year. So we’re going to continue to try to build a team that we all can be proud of.”

Garrett’s contract status will remain a story line for the Cowboys all year, putting him on the hot seat of coaches to start the season. But he has been here before.

Garrett, 52, became the Cowboys head coach in the middle of the 2010 season when he replaced Wade Phillips. He went into 2014 as a lame duck and earned a five-year, $30 million extension after the Cowboys went 12-4 and won the division.

Garrett said every coach and every player faces pressure every day of every year.

“Every one of us tries to come into our building with a sense of urgency every day to try to be our best individually and try to be our best for our football team,” Garrett said. “That hasn’t changed for me in 30 years. That’s what we try to instill in our players, and we certainly want to live that as coaches.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the team wants Garrett back but added “at the same time, everybody’s back is against the wall right now.” The Cowboys have not reached an NFC Championship Game since 1995, the season they won their last Super Bowl.

“I don’t think much about that,” Garrett said. “I think that sense of urgency and that ‘backs to the wall’ mentality is something that we’ve always tried to instill in our team. And I certainly felt that as a player. The best teams I was on as a player, everyone felt that. They had that kind of an attitude. Again, that’s what you’re trying to instill in your football team. You come in there trying to be great each and every day and every opportunity that you have, that sense of urgency, that ‘backs to the wall’ mentality has served us well through the years.”