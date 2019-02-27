Jets willing to trade down from No. 3

Getty Images

Last year, the Jets traded up to the third overall pick. This year, they’re willing to trade out of it.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan made it clear on Wednesday that he’s willing to give up the pick they earned, if the price is right.

“Right now, we feel good at No. 3, but I’d definitely say if there’s an opportunity to trade down, we would absolutely look at it,” Maccagnan said.

The Jets moved from No. 6 to No. 3 a year ago in a trade with the Colts, and there’s speculation that the team with which the Jets share a stadium — the Giants — would try to accomplish a similar move this year.

“I think I would be open to any team that would,” Maccagnan said, when asked specifically about a possible flip-flop with the Giants. “As long as the trade made sense to us, there’s nothing that would stop us from doing that.”

A desire to draft a potential franchise quarterback fueled the move in 2018. Now that the Jets have Sam Darnold, they can do what the Colts did a year ago and place the pick up for sale.

“If there are teams out there looking to go chase a quarterback, I think we’re in a pretty good position to be in,” Maccagnan. “I don’t necessarily like how we got the third pick, but it’s a good pick to have.”

Indeed it is. And indeed it underscores the value of losing games once a season is lost. High picks have significant inherent value.