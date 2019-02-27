John Harbaugh: Gus Edwards our No. 1 back, we’ll add competition

Getty Images

The Ravens are rebuilding their offense under new coordinator Greg Roman and the plan is to tailor that offense to quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s skill set.

In 2018, that meant a lot of running the ball. The hope is to get more production through the air in 2019, but there’s little doubt that running the ball is going to be a big part of the plan.

With that being the case, running back should be an important part of the package and head coach John Harbaugh addressed the makeup of the group from Indianapolis on Wednesday. Harbaugh said Gus Edwards is the No. 1 back “right now” and added that the team expects to add competition for that role as the offseason unfolds.

Ty Montgomery and Buck Allen are set for free agency, which leaves Alex Collins and Kenneth Dixon on hand as in-house options to compete with Edwards. Multiple Ravens reporters have suggested the team could opt not to tender Collins as a restricted free agent, however, and that call would certainly lead to other moves to flesh out the depth chart.