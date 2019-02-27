Johnny Manziel cut by Montreal Alouettes at direction of CFL

AP

Former Browns first-rounder Johnny Manziel’s path has taken another unfortunate turn.

According to TSN, the Montreal Alouettes have released Manziel, after the CFL directed them to terminate his contract. The league also will not register him to a contract with any other team.

The team said that Manziel didn’t fulfill the agreement which made him eligible to play in Canada.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events,” Alouettes G.M. Kavis Reed said in a release. “Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

While there are new leagues in play, and about to begin play, until we know more about the nature of the CFL walking away from Manziel, it’s unclear if anyone will give him another chance.