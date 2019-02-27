Johnny Manziel: I look forward to exploring options in the U.S.

AP

The Montreal Alouettes released Johnny Manziel on Wednesday and the CFL will not allow him to sign with another team in the league because “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play.”

Montreal General Manager Kavis Reed said that the team worked with the league to come up with alternatives, but Manziel “was unwilling to proceed” with the team. Manziel released a statement of his own on Twitter later in the day.

“I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans,” Manziel wrote. “My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States.”

The AAF and XFL would presumably be those new options, although it is unclear whether the reasons why things went awry in Canada would make him an unappealing prospect for either of the upstart leagues.