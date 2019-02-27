Kliff Kingsbury: Josh Rosen knows where he stands

Getty Images

Many on the outside are wondering whether the Cardinals are planning to move on from last year’s first-round draft quarterback, Josh Rosen, and replace him with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury unwittingly fueled that speculation long before he became the Cardinals’ coach by saying that if he had the first overall pick in the NFL draft, he’d use it on Kyler Murray.

But now that Kingsbury is in Arizona with Rosen, and has the first pick with Murray available, Kingsbury told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he and Rosen are on the same page.

“He knows where he stands,” Kingsbury said of Rosen. “He’s a smart guy and he understands that’s a comment made a long time ago prior to a college football game.”

Still, Kingsbury doesn’t deny that he’s a big fan of Murray.

“Kyler’s a tremendous athlete, quarterback, one of the better ones I ever recruited out of high school,” Kingsbury said. “He’s pretty special. He’s one of the most dynamic athletes on the field regardless of position, and he can drop back, be mechanically sound and hurt you from the pocket.”

If the Cardinals love Murray, they can have him. But for now, anyway, they’re talking about Rosen as their franchise quarterback.