Kyle Shanahan says 49ers haven’t reached out about Antonio Brown trade

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said last week that three teams have been in touch about trading for wide receiver Antonio Brown and said on Wednesday that more teams have inquired about a deal, but the identity of those teams remains unknown.

If it were up to Jerry Rice, the 49ers would be one of those clubs. When you throw in reports that the Steelers would like to send Brown to the NFC and the team’s past interest in trading for Odell Beckham, it’s not surprising that the Niners are included in many lists of possible landing spots

As of now, though, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says the team is not in the mix. During his Scouting Combine press conference, Shanahan said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic, “not that I know of” when asked if the team has been in touch with the Steelers.

It’s possible that General Manager John Lynch has spoken to Colbert without filling Shanahan in on the conversation, but it seems unlikely that he’d make any moves toward acquiring a player like Brown without consulting the team’s head coach.