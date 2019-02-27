Lions still figuring out what they want to do with T.J. Lang

AP

T.J. Lang went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury and the Lions right guard battled other injuries earlier in a season that saw him appear in only six games.

Lang’s inability to stay healthy and a cap number over $11.5 million have created uncertainty about his future in Detroit. There’s a $500,000 roster bonus due early in the new league year and General Manager Bob Quinn said from the Scouting Combine on Wednesday that the team is still working out how they’ll proceed.

“Everyone’s kind of different in terms of the evaluation process on each player,” Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “Some players you can have the evaluation done in a couple weeks after the season, some guys linger a little bit longer. I would say T.J. is in that category of someone that we’re still kind of going through the process of thinking about what we want to do and kind of talking to T.J. a little bit here and there. Those conversations between myself and him we’ll kind of keep private.”

One possibility is that those conversations will be about Lang taking a pay cut that makes it easier for the Lions to keep him and see if 2019 brings better health for the veteran lineman.