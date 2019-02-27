Marcell Dareus restructures contract with Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Jaguars are moving some numbers around, so they don’t have to move at least one player out.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars and veteran defensive tackle Marcell Dareus have agreed to a restructured deal which will allow him to hang around another year.

He was set to make $8.335 million in base salary this year but his new base is $2.835 million. The deal clears $5 million in cap space.

The Jaguars are expected to make some changes on defense, and started that process during last season. They got rid of safety Barry Church in December, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson has said he expects to be cut.