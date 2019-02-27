Matt Nagy on playoff loss: We’ll learn from it and get over it

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy doesn’t want his team to dwell on its heartbreaking playoff loss.

Nagy told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he doesn’t want the last-second field goal loss to be something the Bears are focused on. They’re moving on from the kicker who missed it, Cody Parkey, and the rest of the players and coaches are moving on as well.

“You have to get over it,” Nagy. “In the end there’s one team that takes home that trophy. We’ll learn from it.”

Although the Bears are getting rid of Parkey, Nagy doesn’t want anyone thinking Parkey was solely responsible for the loss.

“That’s not the only reason why we lost that game. I could have coached better, we could have played better in other areas,” Nagy said.

In 2019, Nagy hopes the Bears coach better, play better and kick better.