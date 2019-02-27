Mike Mayock gives Derek Carr vote of confidence

Getty Images

After the Raiders traded Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack during the season, questions surfaced about whether Derek Carr was on the way out, too. Carr remains, and despite the Raiders owning two extra first-round picks because of their trades of Cooper and Mack, General Manager Mike Mayock sounds as if the team feels it is set at the position.

His base salary of $19.9 million became fully guaranteed earlier this month.

“I mean, we’ve got a young quarterback who we think is a franchise who is going to be 28 years old in March,” Mayock said Wednesday. “So we’re pretty happy with where we are, especially with our backup quarterback who we signed last year in [A.J.] McCarron. We feel like we’re pretty good at the quarterback position.”

Carr completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,049 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He has 122 touchdowns and 54 interceptions in his career.