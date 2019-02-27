Mike Mayock: I get to work at 5:30 in the morning, Gruden says I’m late

Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock says coach Jon Gruden’s legendary early rising isn’t just a legend.

Mayock said today at the Scouting Combine that in his brief time working with Gruden, he’s already been amazed by what an early start Gruden gets on the day.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind couple of months,” Mayock said. “I’ve known Gruden for a lot of years, but you walk in at 5:30 in the morning and he looks at you, ‘Why are you late? I’ve been here an hour.’ It’s been awesome.”

Mayock says he loves watching tape and is enjoying working with a coach who challenges him to make the most of every minute of the day. Starting very early in the day.