Mike Mayock thinks time as analyst helps because he knows how other teams think

Mike Mayock is no stranger to the Scouting Combine, but he’s in a new role during this year’s visit to Indianapolis.

After years as the lead draft analyst for NFL Media, Mayock is now the General Manager of the Raiders and that means he was in front of the media rather than part of it this year. Mayock touched on his former role during a Wednesday press conference.

He said that he felt that speaking to members of personnel departments around the league in past years gives him a leg up as he prepares for the draft because he knows the way those teams think. If Mayock is right when it comes to hunches about what other teams want to do, that should be useful for a team with three first-round picks and an interest in moving around the draft board.

Mayock said that the biggest difference in being at the Combine in that role is that he has more access to players than he did in his last job because of the interview sessions teams hold with prospects. Leveraging that and his other knowledge into making the right picks would be a major boost to the Raiders’ hopes of improving on their miserable 2018 season.