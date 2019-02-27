Mike McCarthy involved in incident at high-school basketball game

Getty Images

For the first time since 1992, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy isn’t at the Scouting Combine. He’d arguably be better off if he had been.

According to FOX 11 in Green Bay, McCarthy was involved in an incident with referees at his stepson’s high-school basketball game on Tuesday night.

“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Pulaski High School athletic director Janel Batten told the station. “This parent” was McCarthy.

FOX 11 has obtained security footage which shows Pulaski officials escorting referees from the gymnasium while a man follows them from behind. That man, according to the report, is McCarthy.

“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten said.

One of the referees called the situation “unfortunate,” and described the incident as a “verbal tirade.”

The Packers fired McCarthy during the 2018 season. He generated limited interest among the seven other teams searching for coaches, and he has indicated a desire to return to coaching in 2020.