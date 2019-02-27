Pacman Jones arrested at Indiana casino

Getty Images

Longtime NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested at an Indiana casino and jailed at 3:10 a.m. today.

Jones, who has a long history of off-field incidents resulting in a number of arrests and suspensions, was arrested at Rising Sun Casino. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that he has an out of county warrant but it is unclear specifically what the violation was and how the police came to encounter him in the wee hours of the morning at the casino.

The 35-year-old Jones played last season with the Broncos but was released in November and is currently a free agent. He has previously played for the Bengals, Cowboys and Titans.

Jones missed the entire 2007 season and much of the 2008 season as he became the poster boy for Roger Goodell’s crackdown on off-field misbehavior. The most serious of the many accusations against him was that he was behind a 2007 shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club that left two men injured. Jones pleaded no contest to one charge of conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and was later ordered to pay a total of $12.3 million to the two men.