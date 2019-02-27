Pat Shurmur “fully expects” Eli Manning back in 2019

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman stopped well short of committing to Eli Manning as the team’s 2019 quarterback when he spoke to the media at the end of the 2018 season.

Gettleman will speak to reporters from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and we may have gotten a preview of what he’s going to say during head coach Pat Shurmur’s media session. Shurmur said he wants Manning on the team and “fully expects” Manning to be on the team this year.

“I think Eli has proven he can win games,” Shurmur said.

The Giants’ 8-24 record over the last two seasons has led others to feel otherwise and Manning is moving closer to the end of the line under any circumstances, so the Giants may still look to the future and pick a quarterback in the draft this year. Gettleman will likely be asked about that as well, but it sounds like it would be a surprise if any move they make results in Manning being thrown overboard.