Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman stopped well short of committing to Eli Manning as the team’s 2019 quarterback when he spoke to the media at the end of the 2018 season.

Gettleman will speak to reporters from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and we may have gotten a preview of what he’s going to say during head coach Pat Shurmur’s media session. Shurmur said he wants Manning on the team and “fully expects” Manning to be on the team this year.

“I think Eli has proven he can win games,” Shurmur said.

The Giants’ 8-24 record over the last two seasons has led others to feel otherwise and Manning is moving closer to the end of the line under any circumstances, so the Giants may still look to the future and pick a quarterback in the draft this year. Gettleman will likely be asked about that as well, but it sounds like it would be a surprise if any move they make results in Manning being thrown overboard.

21 responses to “Pat Shurmur “fully expects” Eli Manning back in 2019

  4. The Giants have not won games w/ any consistency in over 8 years since their 2011 Super-Bowl season. Eli Manning is a terrible QB at this point, they’re rolling out the corpse of Eli Manning at this point. The Giants had the opportunity to draft a franchise QB last year when they could of taken either Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold, either of which would of set them up for the next 15yrs minimum and they could of sat them as rookies letting them learn behind Eli before taking over. That is going to turn out to be a tremendous mistake by the Giants, Barkley is going to be a top elite RB but RB’s dont win games like QB’s do and are only in their primes for 4-5yrs. After 5yrs of taking a pounding Barkley will be starting his decline while QB’s Darnold and Rosen will be in the very early years of their primes.
    The Giants desperately need to take a QB this year or it’s going to really hurt that franchise long term if they do not find a capable replacement for Eli Manning as Eli is done and he isnt getting any better & has ZERO mobility as a stone statue back there. The Giants should move up to ensure they land Dwayne Haskins who should be a very solid franchise QB for years to come or even Kyler Murray. If they do not take a QB in round 1 then they need to trade back into the bottom of RD1 to land Duke QB Daniel Jones who is very similar to Eli Manning w/ the same coach he had in the exact same system Eli ran, Jones makes a lot of sense for New York. The Giants desperately need to find Manning’s replacement this off-season or face sinking to the worst team in the NFC-E for years to come w/ the NYG & Redskins battling it out for 4th every year over the next 3-4 seasons.

  5. I believe they lost 6 or 7 games last season by 3 or more points. Eli didn’t have a bad year. Defense just couldn’t keep the Giants in the game. Get a pass rush and their going to the playoffs. To many weapons

  7. Teams don’t need just an adequate QB, they need a leader. An inspiration. A guy who can fire up him teammates. Eli is…not that. Eli has never been that. He’s a below average NFL QB and has the worst leadership and body language this side of Jay Cutler.

  9. Since this year’s crop of QB’s both in the draft and free agency look less than stellar, it looks likes the Dolphins with Tannehill and the Giants with Eli are strategically planning on how to go 0-16, I wonder what the tie breaker is for 0-15-1 since they play each other.

    Russel Wilson will cost somewhere around $200 million, which will need to be put in escrow, at $40 million a year for 5 years fully guaranteed, may even push higher if he is a free agent in a bidding war.

  11. magnumpimustache says:
    February 27, 2019 at 10:08 am

    He beat the Patriots twice. He kind of stinks. But he still beat the Pats twice.

    ———————————————-
    Do people think that bothers Pat’s fans? I mean, that’s some serious clinging on there. That was FOUR Superbowls ago, 9 straight AFC Championship Games, 3 SB wins, 2 Superbowl MVP’s, 1 reg season MVP and countless records, reg. season AND playoff, broken by Brady.

    Lets see- Brady- 3 SB’s appearances in 4 years at the beginning of his career, 2 SB appearances in 4 years in the middle of his career, and 4 SB appearances in 5 years at the end of his career- as a fan nothing can bother me at this point! Thank’s Tom!

  16. Eli has proven he can win with a well coordinated Kevin Gilbride offense, not without Gilbride.

    Draft Haskins. He plays like a giant in big games. No pun intended.

  17. That Giants offensive line is so bad, no pocket QB would have a chance behind it. Address the offensive line then make a decision on Eli.

  20. They had better hope the Wilson rumor is true or they should start tanking for Tua

    _________________________

    Wishful thinking.

    Number 3 isn’t going anywhere. I guarantee it.

  21. The fish stinks from the head.
    John Mara is another example of a spoiled brat that is plying football team owner.
    Shurmur will have 4-5 years of lousy to mediocre and Eli … well will never see a winning season.
    50 years of following the Giants down the tubes … sad, sad, sad.

