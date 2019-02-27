Pat Shurmur won’t address trade talk, looks forward to working with Odell Beckham

Getty Images

The Giants signed wide receiver Odell Beckham to a long-term contract last year, but that hasn’t stopped chatter about a trade from cropping up again this year.

None of that chatter has come from the Giants and that did not change when head coach Pat Shurmur met with the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Shurmur was asked if the team was considering trading Beckham this offseason and answered that he won’t talk about that, but did add that he looks forward to working with Beckham when the offseason program gets underway.

Shurmur also said that he’s been in touch with Beckham often and is back in training after his season-ending quad injury. The coach said that their relationship is in a good place after a season that saw Shurmur react negatively to Beckham talking about his teammates, the team’s coaching decisions and his own health at various points during the year.