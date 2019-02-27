Quinnen Williams set for finger surgery

Getty Images

One of the top defensive line prospects in this year’s draft class won’t bench press during the Scouting Combine.

The agent for Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Williams will not take part in that activity because of a finger injury he suffered during the 2018 season. Williams will have surgery after the Combine in order to correct the issue ahead of the draft.

Williams is projected to be one of the first few names off the board come April. The injury was not one that hampered him on the field, so it is hard to imagine his missing bench press in Indianapolis will have an impact on where he winds up being drafted.

Williams’ Alabama teammate Josh Jacobs is also going to be limited at the Scouting Combine this week. Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury and, like Williams, has put forth enough good work in games that a curtailed Underwear Olympics shouldn’t be a major issue.