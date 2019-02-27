Ravens look for Lamar Jackson to make big strides as a passer

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson‘s 6-1 record as a starter was the most impressive thing about his rookie season. The Ravens thought enough of what the 2018 first-round pick did to entrust Jackson with the starting job, trading Joe Flacco to Denver.

Jackson is working with a private quarterbacks coach in Florida until the team’s offseason program begins.

“Lamar is on his own right now, from that standpoint, in terms of self-development, but it’s my understanding he’s working really hard at it,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I’ve heard through the grapevine that he’s throwing with guys; he’s working with coaches and things like that. He’s got a coach in Florida who does a great job coaching quarterbacks. I don’t have all the details because we’re not allowed to have all the details on that, but I know Lamar’s a very hard worker, and he’s going to do everything he can do to be the very best quarterback he can be. I love his determination.”

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta expects Jackson “to improve in every area” in his second season.

Jackson ran for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He threw for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and an 84.5 passer rating.

His completion percentage of 58.2 needs to improve, obviously, but Harbaugh said much of the narrative that Jackson can’t throw was media-driven.

“We could do the poll right here — raise your hand if you think he can’t throw,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know what the percentage is. It’s not important to us. It doesn’t really matter what the talk about it is. It’s just talk; it’s just noise. We’re going to try to build the best offense we can around our quarterback, which you always do. We believe he’s a great football player, a great quarterback. How great remains to be seen. That’s up to him and us, so we’re looking forward to seeing what we can get done.”