Report: Ravens want Terrell Suggs back

Getty Images

After the Ravens lost to the Chargers in the playoffs, linebacker Terrell Suggs made it clear that he wants to play football in 2019 and that he’d prefer to stay in Baltimore rather than head elsewhere as a free agent.

Suggs’ future with the Ravens is likely to be a topic addressed when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta meet with the media at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday, but we may have gotten a sneak peek at their answer already.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is interested in having Suggs back for a 17th season. The 2003 first-round pick has never played for another team and has missed just one game while racking up 26 sacks over the last three seasons.

Mutual interest doesn’t guarantee a deal gets done, but its presence and the long history between team and player makes it a pretty good bet that Suggs will not be putting on a different uniform in 2019.