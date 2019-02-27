Three executives out at Pegula Sports and Entertainment

Getty Images

Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company that runs the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, announced the departure of three top executives on Tuesday.

According to Matt Glynn and Stephen T. Watson of the Buffalo News, the company announced that Chief Executive Officer Bruce Popko, Chief Administrative Officer Brent Rossi and Executive Vice President Erica Muhleman were all departing the business.

The departures of Popko, Rossi and Muhleman are the latest amid several departures from the company. Former Bills team president Russ Brandon resigned last May amid an internal investigation into Brandon’s workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct. Two more executives, Mike Gilbert and Nik Fattey, resigned in January after an internal investigation into whether the two men sexually harassed female employees after a holiday party in December, per the Buffalo News.

“While there [have] been many changes in the last year, I am confident that these changes will ensure the long-term success of our organizations,” Kim Pegula wrote in an internal company memo obtained by the newspaper.

The vacancies will be filled “on a case by case basis as deemed necessary,” per Pegula, in a statement announcing the departures.