Vic Fangio hopes to have Emmanuel Sanders in a major role

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders responded to a tweet about the possibility of reworking his contract by saying that would not happen, which may have led some people to wonder if the Broncos were going to part ways with a player scheduled to have a cap charge of nearly $13 million.

A report that the Broncos have not approached the wideout about reworking his deal followed that tweet and the team appears to be on track to pay him a $1.5 million roster bonus on March 12.

Head coach Vic Fangio said from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday that he hopes to have Sanders playing a “major role” in the Denver offense in 2019. Fangio also said that expects the veteran to be “full speed” despite the torn Achilles that ended his season in early December.

Sanders caught 71 passes for 868 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.