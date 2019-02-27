Vic Fangio thinks Von Miller can have a career year

Getty Images

New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio thinks Von Miller‘s best football may still be ahead of him.

Miller is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl MVP, but Fangio told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he thinks Miller may accomplish even more in the new defense the Broncos will install this season.

“I’m very excited to work with Von,” Fangio said. “I think Von, who’s had a great career up to this point, I think he can play even better than he has and we’re going to try really hard to lead him to that, and excited to work with him and his talent level.”

Fangio said Miller and Bradley Chubb can go back and forth from the left to the right side, and he compared forcing tackles to prepare for both pass rushers to a baseball player not knowing which pitcher he’s going to face.

“Now you’ve got a guy who’s all fastballs, now you’ve got a guy with a slider and changeup,” Fangio said. “Bradley is more power-based, Von is more speed-based, the more you can change up on tackles, the better.”

Fangio has a proven track record as a defensive coach. In his first year as a head coach, he’s excited about the defensive talent he inherited.