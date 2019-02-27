Vikings pick up option on Mike Zimmer’s contract

Getty Images

The Vikings have picked up the option on Mike Zimmer’s contract, General Manager Rick Spielman told reporters Wednesday.

Zimmer, 62, now is under contract through the 2020 season.

The move prevents Zimmer from going into this season as a lame duck, which would have created questions with Gary Kubiak now an assistant coach on the Vikings’ staff.

The Vikings failed to make the postseason in 2018, raising speculation about his future in Minnesota. But Minnesota is 47-32-1 with Zimmer as its head coach, with two postseason appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship Game in his five seasons at the helm.