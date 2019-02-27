Wednesday’s #PFTPM includes Arians, Kitchens, Colbert interviews

#PFTPM

After ending Wednesday’s PFT Live, Simms and I embarked on an all-day marathon of interviews, with more than a dozen coaches or General Managers visiting the set.

Three of the interviews can be heard in full on Wednesday’s #PFTPM.

From Bucs coach Bruce Arians to Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, all three interviews appear in today’s show.

Check it out below. And check us out tomorrow for more of the same as we continue our week in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine..