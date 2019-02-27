Will Fuller’s ACL rehab on track

AP

The Texans traded for Demaryius Thomas five days after Will Fuller tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. With Fuller’s rehab on schedule, Houston cut Thomas two weeks ago.

The Texans’ hopes are built around Fuller and Keke Coutee remaining healthy to complement All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

“I know he’s doing well,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Fuller. “He’s been in Houston the whole offseason. He’s working hard. Can’t say enough about Will. Will’s frustrated that he hasn’t been able to be on the field. I think when he has been on the field, he has made a huge difference for our team. He’s a touchdown-maker. He’s working hard to get back to that point. He’s been in there every day.”

Fuller has played 11 games with Deshaun Watson. He has 11 touchdowns. But Fuller missed six games in 2017 and nine last season.

O’Brien offered no timetable for Fuller’s return.

“Relative to what he will be able to do in the spring, I really don’t know that yet,” O’Brien said. “I think we are kind of a little bit ways away from that. Could he do something in May? Could he do something in the June minicamp? I don’t know yet, but I know he’s working hard to get back and be ready to keep making plays for us.”