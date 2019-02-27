Zac Taylor continues to insist Andy Dalton “fits” his offense

Getty Images

Andy Dalton went 50-26-1 in his first five seasons, leading the Bengals to the postseason four years in a row. But the quarterback has gone only 18-24-1 the past three seasons.

New coach Zac Taylor, though, continues to say all the right things about Dalton.

Taylor was asked Wednesday about wanting to bring in competition for Dalton, with a follow-up question about drafting a quarterback to develop behind Dalton.

“I think it’s important every backup in our building is competing for a job,” Taylor said. “I think Andy has a really bright future in what we are going to do. He’s had a great career. I’ve always watched him from afar. I have never really interacted with him until I got this job.

“Andy is going to be very successful. He fits what we want to do. He’s smart. He gets the ball out on time. He’s accurate. He understands what the defenses are presenting to him. So I’m excited to get a chance to work with him. He’s going to have a bright future here.”

For now, Dalton remains the Bengals’ best option at the position.