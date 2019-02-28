49ers have not inquired about Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The 49ers may be one of the betting favorites to land Antonio Brown, but it sounds as if that wouldn’t be a wise bet.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Thursday he has not called the Steelers about Brown.

“We have not,” Lynch said. “It’s funny, the world we live in, where one tweet from a player to another turns into interest and all of that. But hey, that is the world we live in. I can tell you, like every team in this league, we think the guy is a heck of a football player. But we have not had talks with the Steelers. I can tell you that.”

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice has lobbied for Brown to join the 49ers as has tight end George Kittle. Brown responded by posting a photo of himself in a photo-shopped 49ers jersey.

“I’ll just leave it at he’s a great player,” Lynch said. “We’ve got a ton of respect for Antonio.”