AAF chairman wants to be as closely integrated with the NFL as possible

Upstart football leagues like the USFL and XFL have tried to position themselves as rivals to the NFL, but the AAF is different.

Alliance of American Football Chairman Tom Dundon told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he likes the relationships his league already has with the NFL — including airing games on NFL Network and an arrangement for players with AAF contracts to move seamlessly to the NFL — and he’d like to have an even closer tie with the NFL.

“That’s the dream, that’s the goal, as closely as we can be integrated,” Dundon said. “Right now our contracts allow players to leave if they go to the NFL, so we understand what the role is and what the goal of all these players are. It will be interesting if it evolves to where they take more chances on players.”

Dundon suggested that the AAF could be a place for the NFL to send athletes who are still learning the sport — such as college basketball players trying to become NFL tight ends — and that it could benefit both leagues.

One thing that’s benefiting both leagues right now is the NFL Network deal, which is providing good exposure to the AAF and good programming for the league-owned network. Dundon said the NFL Network ratings for Week Three were better than he expected.

“I think it’s surprising,” he said. “The fact that it’s growing, I didn’t underwrite that, that wasn’t my expectation, but it’s definitely a pleasant surprise.”

After stepping into the chairman role with an infusion of cash two weeks ago, Dundon sounds pleased with where the league is heading. Eventually, it may be heading for a full-fledged partnership as the NFL’s official minor league.