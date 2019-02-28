AAF offers Manziel chance to work out for teams

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel can’t play in the Canadian Football League, but he could play in the Alliance of American Football.

AAF chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today that the league has talked with Manziel’s camp, offering the former Heisman Trophy winner a chance to work out for its teams. Dundon said it was not immediately clear whether Manziel would accept the offer.

The San Antonio Commanders own Manziel’s rights under the league’s college allocation system, but all eight AAF teams could attend any potential workout, Dundon said. The Comamnders would get the first chance to sign Manziel, because he played at Texas A&M.

“Right now, it’s a decision of the GMs, and they can decide what they want to do,” Dundon told USA Today. “If talent-wise this is close, the negative of him is that there is drama with him, and you are trying to win games and build a team. The positive is that he brings in fans and attention.”

The Montreal Alouettes released Manziel on Wednesday and the league barred him from signing with another team after he violated an agreement with the CFL. The CFL has not revealed the specifics of the agreement or which stipulation Manziel violated.

Manziel, 26, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2014 but lasted only two seasons in the NFL.