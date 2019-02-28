Adam Gase disputes Dolphins owner’s reason for firing him

AP

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has said he thinks it could be a long process to get back to being a stable, winning team (even if that’s not tanking).

And apparently he thought former coach Adam Gase wasn’t ready to take on such a project.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the now-Jets coach kept to the high road when discussing his time in Miami, but he did dispute owner Stephen Ross’s assertion that Gase “wants to win and win now” — which is hard to pull off when you’re about to jump into your Sherman M4.

Gase said he and Ross “didn’t have that kind of conversation,” saying his firing came in a 20-minute meeting with Ross, after which he went and told his players.

Gase latched onto a much simpler reason — his 23-25 record in three seasons.

“We didn’t win enough games,” Gase said. “I think there was a lot of good stuff. We had some opportunities at the end of the season these last two years and we didn’t win a game after beat New England in both of those years. That probably didn’t help us. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had.”

Asked if there was anything he’d have changed, Gase shook it off.

“I don’t know if there’s just one thing,” he said. “I think there’s some situations that I look back on and maybe if we would have handled a little different and went a different direction something works out different. But it doesn’t matter now.”

Their mistakes at quarterback (not adequately replacing Ryan Tannehill, and putting too much faith in Tannehill after his injury) largely doomed them in his time there, though the way his team seemed to bail on him last year (losing their last three) suggests other things about their relationship. Either way, he doesn’t have to hang around for a process that could be a long one, which could make the Jets’ perpetual rebuild seem like a vacation.