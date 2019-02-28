Adam Gase thinks Chris Herndon is a “unicorn type of player”

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t do much to impress on the field on the whole while losing nine of their final 10 games on the way to a 4-12 record in 2018, but they did have a couple of rookies who helped provide some hope for better days in the future.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a couple of promising outings after returning from a foot injury late in the year and fourth-round tight end Chris Herndon finished the year with 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Jets head coach Adam Gase made his interest in working with Darnold clear when he took the job in January and he raved about Herndon in Indianapolis this week.

Gase called Herndon a “unicorn type of player” because of his ability as both a receiver and a blocker.

“Chris is unique,” Gase said. “I don’t think you’ll find a lot of tight ends that are able to be on the field all three downs. Obviously, he’s a very good receiver, he’s very good in the run game, and he did a really good job in pass protection last year. And I think he helps the other guys that are there, the receivers, to where people have to account for him and he may dictate some different coverages.”

The Jets need to add talented players all over the field if they’re going to find the consistent success that’s been as hard to find as an actual unicorn. Herndon’s presence doesn’t change that, but it does leave one less hole to fill as they head into the new league year.