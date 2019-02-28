Antonio Brown complains about “distraction” narrative

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. His effort to get out of Pittsburgh has created a distraction. But he disputes the notion that he is a distraction.

“That’s the narrative they’re trying to create once you’re doing your own thing,” Brown says in next episode of The Shop on HBO. “It’s like, ‘This guy’s a distraction. He’s this type of guy.’ All I’ve ever been was a guy who came from Central Michigan, sixth round, who worked his ass off . . . . Three contracts later, I’m milking the game.”

He did come from Central Michigan. And Brown did indeed work his ass off. But he also has reportedly taken liberties with punctuality and otherwise didn’t follow every rule and eventually walked out on the team so of course he has created distractions.

At this point, he seems to be strategically creating more distractions, under the guise of doing his own thing, in the hopes of getting out of Pittsburgh, despite a commitment to play for the team for three more years. With interest in a trade limited and the potential suitors currently unclear, it’s not known whether the Steelers will trade him. If they don’t, Brown could create as many distractions as possible to get out, like Terrell Owens did when he wanted out of Philly in 2005.