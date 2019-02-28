Antonio Brown: Kevin Colbert confirmed what I said about Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted earlier this month that he had “no conflict” with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but felt that there was “a dirty game within a game” around the team because Roethisberger could criticize teammates without being subject to the same treatment in return.

General Manager Kevin Colbert appeared on PFT Live Wednesday and told us that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the unquestioned leader of the team. That comment came after comments from last week about Roethlisberger having “52 kids under him” who would listen to Roethlisberger if they “were smart.”

Colbert later revisited those comments to say that he doesn’t believe the other players on the team are juvenile, but Brown said that the G.M.’s words confirmed what he said about the quarterback.

“Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he’s going to backpedal on his words,” Brown said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? Fifty-two kids. Like, you don’t have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that’s what I’m telling you guys… that’s my issue. You know what I’m saying? It’s all about respect. … Things [are] not getting better. They’re not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There’s 52 kids and it’s this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it’s one team. … So that’s what it is, man. Just understanding truths.”

Brown said that he isn’t “angry” at the Steelers, but the desire to play for another team remains regardless of how his feelings might be characerized. Colbert said Wednesday that there’s no deadline to find a deal when asked about the possibility of paying Brown a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17.