Brett Veach on Justin Houston: Everything’s fluid for next few weeks

Getty Images

Wednesday brought word that the Chiefs have engaged other teams in conversations about trading linebacker Justin Houston ahead of the 2019 season and General Manager Brett Veach was asked about them at a Thursday press conference in Indianapolis.

Houston is set to make $15.25 million and count $21.1 million against the cap in 2019. An expected franchise tag for fellow linebacker Dee Ford has had people looking at him as a potential departure since the end of the season and Veach’s answer didn’t commit the team to anything in any direction.

“I would say that he’s under contract for this year and next year,” Veach said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “Our plan is to play with him. We look forward to having him on our roster, but there’s a lot of dialogue. Everything’s fluid for the next few weeks until we get into the start of the league year. We’ll kinda handle that information we get, what’s real and not real. It’s a good problem to have, he’s a great player.”

Moving on from Houston by trade or release would save the Chiefs $14 million in cap space