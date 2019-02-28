Bruce Arians: Jameis Winston doesn’t have to be Superman with every throw

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stopped by PFT Live at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday to discuss his first months in the new job and said one of the things that made Tampa an appealing spot was that there is a quarterback in place.

After a 2018 that featured a suspension and a benching, Jameis Winston‘s presence might not be viewed the same way by everyone. Arians said the former first overall pick has “great ability and great work ethic” that he believes can be the building blocks for better results.

Arians went on to say that the key to Winston growing as a quarterback is to know that it’s more important to make the right play on every snap, even if that means checking down rather than showing off that great ability every time you put the ball in the air.

“I think the biggest thing is quit throwing interceptions,” Arians said. “You don’t have to be Superman with every throw. That comes with knowing your offense inside and out. When you have great arm strength, you try throws that other guys don’t try. Learning when to do it, when not to do it.”

Arians believes Winston can do that and being right about that bet would be a good way to kick off his tenure in Tampa.