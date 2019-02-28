Bryce Love hopes to return sometime in camp

Getty Images

Stanford running back Bryce Love tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on the final play of the final regular-season game. Thus, Love remains in rehab and unable to work out for scouts before the draft.

He doesn’t expect that to hurt his draft stock.

“I stressed [to NFL personnel people] that injuries are part of the game,” Love said Thursday. “The big thing is that ACLs aren’t what they used to be, and you can point to the success of a lot of different backs in the NFL right now that had knee surgery and have gone through those things. Beyond that, just saying, ‘When I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go. I’m excited to contribute.'”

Love, who had surgery Dec. 18, expects to be ready sometime in the middle of training camp.

“I’m starting to run in the pool and all that good stuff,” Love said. “Doing a lot of different balance stuff, of course. Single leg. Doing some more dynamic work as well. As of right now, the timetable is to be ready by mid-training camp, so I’ll be ready for the season.”

Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017, putting him in the Heisman Trophy race. Considering how 2018 turned out, Love might have gone higher in last year’s draft.

Love fought through a nagging ankle injury and was held to 739 yards on 97 fewer carries in 2018.

“Nah, for me, it’s no regrets,” Love said. “In my mind, I got the opportunity to play at one of the best universities and with some of my best friends for another year. At the end of the day, we didn’t win as many games as we wanted to. But you’re only guaranteed 12 games. I was blessed. I learned a lot. I feel like I’m a better player for it.”