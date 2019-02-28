Chris Grier on Cameron Wake: We’ll see where that is

Getty Images

Word out of Miami has been that the Dolphins are expected to move on without Robert Quinn and that Andre Branch is likely to be joining him on the discard pile as head coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier put together the 2019 team.

If the team does go that route and doesn’t re-sign Cameron Wake, the team will have a very different look at defensive end. Wake, who is No. 62 on PFT’s list of free agents, said at the end of last year that he’d like to return for an 11th year in Miami and Grier said Wednesday that the team is still figuring out if that’s a route they want to go.

“Right now with the roster with Brian, we’re going through everything,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s been a Dolphin, he’s been a tremendous player for us. So we’ll see where that is right now and we’ll have conversations with him and his agent obviously.”

Wake has 98 sacks for the Dolphins, which ranks second behind Jason Taylor in franchise history. The next couple of weeks should provide a better idea of whether he’ll add to that total.