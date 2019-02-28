Cody Ford to bench again at Pro Day after shoulder tightness at Combine

Getty Images

Offensive linemen hit the bench press as drills got underway at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday and one of the top players in the group didn’t fare quite as well as expected.

Oklahoma tackle Cody Ford was credited with 19 reps during his turn and took a long pause after No. 15 before finishing out the set.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, via Ford’s agent, that the tackle felt tightness in his shoulder before taking the extended pause. There does not appear to be any concern about a serious injury as Ford is expected to bench again at the school’s pro day workout on March 13.

Ford joins Alabama’s Jonah Williams and Florida’s Jawaan Taylor at the top of many prospect lists. Assuming all is well with his shoulder and all goes well with the rest of his workouts, Thursday’s outing on the bench shouldn’t make much of an impact.