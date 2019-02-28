Cowboys want Cole Beasley back at right price

Getty Images

The Cowboys want receiver Cole Beasley back, but he likely will get a better deal and more chances elsewhere. He will test the open market next month.

“Oh, we love Cole Beasley,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “If you followed our football team the last few years you know the impact that he’s made on our team. He’s a great young man, and he’s been a heck of a player for us, but you know the business of the NFL is challenging. There’s a lot of different guys that you want to keep on our team, throughout the free agent process, and unfortunately when you have players like Cole Beasley, other teams want them, too. So we certainly want Cole Beasley back. Again, he’s made a huge impact on our team. We want him with our team as we go forward for a long, long time, but business will creep into that on both sides. Hopefully we can get to a point where we can make a deal with him and some of these other guys where it works well for everybody and we keep moving forward.”

Beasley, a slot receiver, started four games this season but played 66.2 percent of the snaps. He led the team’s wideouts with 65 catches and was second to Amari Cooper in yards with 672.

The Cowboys will have Cooper and Michael Gallup as their starters with Allen Hurns a possibility in the slot if Beasley leaves.

“CB knows how much I love him, our coaching staff loves him, our organization loves him, his teammates love him,” Garrett said. “He’s been a helluva player for us and we want him here in Dallas. He certainly knows that.”