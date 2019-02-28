Demaryius Thomas is in custody for “vehicular assault”

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Demaryius Thomas currently is in custody in Colorado on charges of vehicular assault, according to FOX31 in Denver.

The charges, per the report, relate to a February 16 single-vehicle accident. Thomas suffered minor injuries when the car he was driving rolled over.

Under Colorado law, “vehicular assault” occurs when a person drives recklessly or under the influence of alcohol and the driving causes serious bodily injury to another person. According to reports from the time of the accident, a female passenger in the vehicle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the accident.

It’s a strict-liability offense, requiring no intent to injure. It’s also a felony under Colorado law.

Thomas was released last month by the Texans. Houston traded for Thomas during the 2018 season with the Broncos, which drafted him in the first round of the 2010 draft.