Doug Baldwin had knee and shoulder surgeries

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dealt with a variety of injuries during the 2018 season and he had a couple of the trouble spots addressed since the team’s loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that Baldwin has had surgery on his knee and shoulder this offseason. Baldwin’s knee was an issue before the year started and he missed two games in September while dealing with that problem. The shoulder issue cropped up later in the year.

Baldwin appeared in 13 regular season games and caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. He had three catches for 32 yards in the playoff loss.

Carroll said Baldwin is expected to be ready to go for next season and his chances for stronger production would be helped if the operations make for smoother sailing in 2019.