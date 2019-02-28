Doug Williams can see Washington drafting QB with 15th pick

Getty Images

Doug Williams doesn’t expect Washington to trade up for a quarterback in the first round. Washington’s senior vice president of player personnel can see the team using the 15th overall choice on one, though.

“I think where we are at this point, and like I said earlier, if there’s a quarterback there that we like at 15, 9 out of 10 we’ll go that route,” Williams said, via NBC Sports Washington.

Jay Gruden said earlier Thursday that “the organization feels very good about Colt [McCoy] if he’s the starter,” but the coach conceded drafting a quarterback is “a possibility for sure.”

Washington is leaving all options open at the position with Alex Smith expected to miss the season.

“If it’s not somebody we like, we’ll go with Colt, and if we got to go out and get a veteran to work with him until that time comes, that’s probably what we’ll do,” Williams said. “It all boils down to who’s there when it’s time for us to be.”

Washington, though, isn’t looking to move up in the first round. A quarterback of its liking would have to fall to 15th for the team to pull the trigger on drafting one.

“That’s not something that we even talked about at this time,” Williams said. “We got a lot more needs on this football team than to say we can give up two or three picks and say ‘pick one guy’ and think we’re going to have a football team that we hope to have.

“I think we got to use our picks wisely, and make sure we get guys that will come in here and help us build this football team a lot better than what it is.”