Frank Reich: Offseason additions have to fit into Colts locker room

The Colts turned things around quicker than most people imagined last year, and they also have a pile of salary cap room.

But coach Frank Reich said that as they look to strengthen their roster this offseason, they’re looking for more than just talent.

“I think we’re a team on the rise, and I think the reason is we got the right players in that locker room,” Reich said, via Zach Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “That culture starts with the guys in that locker room. It’s not open to just anybody. That locker room is not just open to any great player. You gotta be the right guy, the right player, you gotta wanna join the other players on this team on the mission that we’re on, to get to the top of the mountain.”

Considering the fact that Steelers free agent running back Le'Veon Bell has openly flirted with the Colts, and there’s a lot of talk about teammate Antonio Brown at the moment, there’s a conversation to be had about balancing talent and high-maintenance personalities.

As they rebounded from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs, the Colts showed evidence they have a solid foundation. But if that isn’t something that automatically transfers to 2019, it’s reasonable to wonder if an impact free agent could advance them to another level.

But General Manager Chris Ballard has likewise expressed caution about spending their cap riches on certain players, while understanding they still have needs.

“We’re young, it’s a young locker room,” Ballard said. “Do I feel a little better than I did a year ago? Yes. Are we quite there? No. No.”

But they’re also sending out word that they want to add carefully.