Greg Olsen has TV offers, but told Panthers he wants to play

Getty Images

Greg Olsen has proven himself to be a solid prospect for a future career in television.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera expects that future to be somewhere on the other side of the 2019 season.

Via Joe Person of The Athletic, Rivera said that Olsen told him he wants to play this year, and that he’s comfortable that Olsen will be back.

The veteran tight end has dealt with foot injuries the past two seasons, breaking up a string of incredible durability and productivity. Prior to breaking his foot in 2017, he hadn’t missed a game since his rookie season (2007). He also became the first tight end to ever record three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Fox and ESPN have offers on the table for Olsen, who is set to make $3.4 million in base salary this year if he fulfills Rivera’s expectations.