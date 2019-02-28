Jason Garrett: No doubt in my mind that Jason Witten can still play

Getty Images

Jason Witten reversed course on Thursday when he announced that he will be returning to the Cowboys as an active player after spending the 2018 season as the analyst on Monday Night Football broadcasts.

Witten said in a statement that there is still “a fire inside of me to compete” and that it makes him want to help the team compete for a Super Bowl title. Early word is that the team is looking for about 25 snaps a game of assistance, although head coach Jason Garrett said that it is too soon to determine anything other than confidence that Witten’s presence will be a plus for the team.

“We’re not going to get into those kinds of conversations,” Garrett said, via the team’s website. “But he was a great football player for us for a long time, played at a very high level. So I have a lot of confidence in him to be able to come back and contribute to our team. … There’s no doubt in his mind that he can still play, and there’s no doubt in my mind he can still play. I’m excited to have him back.”

It will be some time before there’s a chance to see Witten on the field to judge how much his year off may have impacted his game, but there seems to be little question on the Dallas side that they’ll be getting something close to vintage Witten in 2019.