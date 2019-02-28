Jason Witten quits ESPN, returns to Cowboys

Getty Images

ESPN needs a new Monday Night Football commentator, and the Cowboys are getting their old tight end back.

The Cowboys announced today that Witten has decided to return to the team for a 16th NFL season after spending last year as the lead analyst on Monday Night Football.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement released by the Cowboys. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten was one of the Cowboys’ most popular players, and they’ll be thrilled to get him back in the locker room. It’s not realistic to think he’ll be as good at age 37 as he was in his prime, but the Cowboys still think he can contribute.

For ESPN, another big shakeup is coming on Monday nights.