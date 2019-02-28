Jay Gruden will feel “very good” if Colt McCoy is the starting QB

Getty Images

Washington senior vice president for player personnel Doug Williams said recently that the team needs to have “somebody to mix in” at quarterback given Alex Smith‘s leg injury, but also sounded relieved that the team has Colt McCoy under contract at the position.

Head coach Jay Gruden has a similar view. Speaking from the Scouting Combine on Thursday, Gruden acknowledged that the team is in the market for a quarterback this offseason while saying that the prospect of entering the year with McCoy running the offense is one that sits well with him.

“Always looking for competition for sure,” Gruden said. “You know Colt had a great opportunity last year, and unfortunately he got hurt, but everybody knows the organization feels very good about Colt if he’s the starter, but competition is very good, especially at the quarterback position.”

Gruden called drafting a quarterback in the first round — the team is set to pick 15th — “a possibility for sure” and said there are “a lot of great options out there” to consider as they move deeper into the offseason.