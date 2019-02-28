Jim Turner: Unfortunately some things I said came out, so I have to be smarter

Getty Images

The Bengals hired Jim Turner as their offensive line coach and that means he is back in the NFL for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins following an investigation into allegations of bullying inside the organization during the 2013 season.

In a report put together by Ted Wells at the behest of the NFL, Turner was cited for tolerating and participating in harassment of players including former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin. He sued Wells for defamation, but that suit was dismissed last year.

Turner worked with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor at Texas A&M and was set to work under Taylor on the University of Cincinnati staff in 2016 before an offer to return to A&M presented itself. Turner was suspended two weeks while at the school because he included sexually themed jokes in a presentation made at a football clinic for women.

Taylor said he does not have concerns about Turner’s behavior earlier this month. Turner cited his Irish Catholic background and time in the Marine Corps with giving him a coarse sense of humor and made him comfortable being “harsh” and “direct” when it comes to telling players what to do. He also said he’s learned that he needs to find other ways to make those points in the future.

“You need to make your points,” Turner said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t see the NFL, speaking to an offensive line in the NFL, as much different. And so there are some things said sometimes that wouldn’t come out right if the average citizen walking down the street were to listen to it. Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players.”

Turner said he appreciates that Taylor stood on the table for him and that he will “come in here and do the right thing and do a good job” for the Bengals.